The Trail and District United Way have launched a new service for seniors and people with disabilities. Executive Director Naomi McKimmie explains what the free Life Kit is that’s now available.

“It’s a packet of information primarily for first responders if they have to go into somebody’s home and what it does is it speaks for the individuals in the home when they can’t speak for themselves.”

McKimmie explains that a plastic sticker is placed on the person’s front door and fridge so first responders know where to go to find the information. You can pick them up at Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmasave the Royal Canadian Legion in Trail, the Walmart Pharmacy, and Columbia Medicine.

It’s free to those 60 and over or for those with a disability. If anyone else is interested McKimmie says you can contact her at the United Way at 250-364-0999.