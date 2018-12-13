NewsRegional News Daycare proposed for Castlegar rec complex SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Thursday, Dec. 13th, 2018 The Regional District of Central Kootenay is on board with plans to set up a daycare at the Castlegar rec complex. Rural director Rick Smith says they’ll partner with Kootenay Family Place and provide a letter of support to an application to the Child Care BC new spaces fund. https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Rick1.mp3 Smith says he expects they daycare would be available to rec complex users and the general public. https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Rick4.mp3 Construction will be added to the overall improvement plans for the facility.