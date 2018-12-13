The Regional District of Central Kootenay will take no further action on a proposed daycare at South Slocan.

It would go in a former Jehovah’s Witness hall but the building needs to be rezoned as institutional first.

Regional director Andy Davidoff says at two public hearings, most neighbours expressed opposition.

Davidoff is disappointed, as he hoped to find a compromise but the option he favoured wasn’t acceptable to the proponent.

The applicant can try again in six months.

Davidoff says he remains committed to adding more childcare spaces between Castlegar and Nelson.