NewsRegional News South Slocan daycare proposal in limbo SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Thursday, Dec. 13th, 2018 The Regional District of Central Kootenay will take no further action on a proposed daycare at South Slocan. It would go in a former Jehovah’s Witness hall but the building needs to be rezoned as institutional first. Regional director Andy Davidoff says at two public hearings, most neighbours expressed opposition. https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Andy6.mp3 Davidoff is disappointed, as he hoped to find a compromise but the option he favoured wasn’t acceptable to the proponent. https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Andy4.mp3 The applicant can try again in six months. Davidoff says he remains committed to adding more childcare spaces between Castlegar and Nelson.