Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue responded to a gas leak in Trail this morning.

They say it happened at 459 Rossland Avenue when a construction company working with heavy machinery ruptured a natural gas line. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 8:28am and the incident was under control at 9:42 AM. The neighbouring homes were evacuated and FortisBC capped the leak without incident. Seven members from the Trail station responded.

The address was the scene of a house explosion and fire earlier this year.