The West Kootenay Boundary Community Investment Co-op has had a very successful founding member drive. Over the past couple of weeks information sessions have been happening in many communities across the region with over 200 people in attendance.

Project manager Eden Yesh says they’ve exceeded their goal to reach 60 founding members by this Friday.

“Happy to say we’re already over 70 applications so we’ve crossed our 60 minimum. We’re accepting membership applications for the new investment co-op right up until this Friday, December 14. At that time, we’ll collect all the signatures on the founding documents and mail that to the BC registrar and incorporate this.”

The first rural community investment co-op in BC was set up in Creston a few years ago. The West Kootenay Boundary Community Investment Co-op is a regional co-op is based on the Creston initiative as there was a lot of interest to replicate it.

Yesh explains a bit more about the Co-op and its benefits.

“To have a community owned and controlled investment co-op that can invest in locally owned businesses, it creates a really neat dynamic to support business growth and job creation here at home.”

Once the Co-op is officially incorporated, which should happen next month, interested businesses will be able to fill out an application.

For more information, visit the WKB Community Invest Co-op website.