The City of Castlegar says that due to the extreme storm event, the City’s garbage and recycling collection contractor may be late collecting recycling this week. If your recycling is not picked up by 7:00pm on your regular collection day, you’re asked to put it back out the next morning by 7:00am for collection.

For updates, you can contact the City of Castlegar Civic Works Department at 250-365-5979.