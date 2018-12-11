Only two people were issued 90 Day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions for being impaired by alcohol and both vehicles were impounded. That according to the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment who conducted a roadblock and roving patrols. 140 people were checked in total with one prohibited driver caught and taken off the road and a number of British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act Violation Tickets issued.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich feels that there are less people driving while impaired with the new Provincial driving laws, however adds that these campaigns still play an important role.

“We work on sort of a critical mass theory that if a number of people believe we’re out there conducting enforcement, which we are, then general deterrent is there. So with the general deterrent there, that works with or without the police, and makes the roads safer.”

The Trail detachment will be working in conjunction with West Kootenay Traffic Services with more police on the roads for the month of December. It’s not just impaired driving however. Officers will be also be watching for speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts.