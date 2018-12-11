Trail City Council approved two more applications for non-medical cannabis retail stores this week, pending proper licensing from the Province. That brings the total now to four.

One was for a store called Buddy’s Place at 1198 Pine Street – the applicant has also run a medical cannabis store in Nelson for the past two years. There were three letters received against the proposal. 42 were sent out in total to property owners within 50 meters. Some concerns raised include parking at the busy corner and the impact on other neighbouring businesses and residents, which was raised by the First Presbyterian Church.

Both store locations were approved by council as neither were in contravention of the City’s regulations. Non-medical cannabis retail stores cannot be located within 100 meters of any public or private school, recreation centre, youth centre or day care. A limit on the number of stores was not set, nor a buffer distance between them.

The second applicant was for Bud-a-Bong at 876 Rossland Avenue.