The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) has released its list of 29 projects that will receive funding thanks to their Environment Grants. Over $1-million in funding will support initiatives which includes education, habitat conservation, and even re-establishing the endangered northern leopard toad in the Columbia Wetlands.

A number of projects in the Nelson area received funds, including $48,000 to the Kokanee Creek Nature Centre Society for the delivery of their programs. The West Kootenay Community EcoSociety also received $15,000 for old growth forest education on the importance of the inland temperate rain forest. The Kootenay Art Therapy Institute received over $32,000 to deliver environmental education to grade school students using art. There’s over $35,000 for a project that restores kokanee spawning habitat on Kootenay Lake and delivers education.

In the Trail area the Silver City Trap Club received $18,000 to restore and enhance reptile habitat and the The BC Wildlife Federation received some money to restore wetlands near Rossland and deliver education programs.

The biggest grant went to the Salmo Watershed Streamkeepers Society who will be restoring fish habitat in four sections of the Salmo River. They received a grant of almost $150,000.

In the Nakusp area two projects received funding . One to help create habitat for the western painted turtle on Box Lake and $27,000 will go to the Valhalla Wilderness Society to complete their study of the western toad migration.

A big project for the Columbia Wetlands as the Calgary Zoological Society and Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area are looking to reintroduce the endangered northern leopard frog to the marshes. The CBT has contributed $15,000 towards the program which is consistent with recommendations from the provincial Northern Leopard Frog Recovery Team.

There are a number of basin wide projects as well including Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions. Sanders Environmental Services received over $22,000 to help with that initiative. It will work to improve human-grizzly bear coexistence by delivering community-based education and providing practical solutions to manage attractants, like electric fencing.

For a complete list of projects, click here.