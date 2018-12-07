Teck Trail Operations is contributing $290,000 to the Emergency Department Campaign. The donation will support the Trauma Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH and include the installation of antimicrobial copper surfaces. Bill Clark, Board Chair and Lisa Pasin, Director of Development of the KBRH Health Foundation (centre) accepted this significant donation to the campaign from a number of representatives of the team at Teck Trail Operations (Submitted: KBRH Health Foundation)

The donation will support the Trauma Room in the new Emergency Department at Kootenay Boundary Region Hospital (KBRH) and include the installation of antimicrobial copper surfaces. According to the Health Foundation, antimicrobial copper is an innovative solution to reducing healthcare-acquired infections, as it continuously eliminates 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria found on commonly-touched surfaces.

It’s a “significant boost” for the $1 million fundraising campaign.

Construction of the new $19.05 million emergency department will triple its size. The campaign is raising funds to purchase state of the art medical equipment to support patient care.