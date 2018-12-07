Today was the last day to submit voting packages in the Electoral Reform referendum; the deadline was 4:30PM.

As of this morning, 41 per cent of eligible voters province-wide had returned theirs, which doesn’t include packages received by Canada Post but not yet transferred to Elections BC. The Nelson-Creston riding had over 44 per cent of packages returned and screened from eligible voters as of this morning. The Kootenay West riding had over 37 per cent and Boundary-Similkameen was over 40 per cent.

The province is voting on whether to move to a Proportional Representation voting system or keep First Past the Post. If more than half the votes support First Past the Post, the voting system will stay the same. If more than half the votes support Proportional Representation, the system with the most support will be adopted. According to Elections BC, results will be reported when all the ballots have been tabulated, which will take several weeks.

