There was a structure fire in Trail this morning on Second Avenue. Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue received the call just after 7:30AM. 10 members from Trail responded and one member from Warfield.

Captain Grant Tyson says the home only sustained smoke damage and that the fire was confined to the attached garage. Crews had it under control by 8:16AM. One occupant was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Regional Fire Rescue.