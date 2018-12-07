Unemployment in Canada hits just over 40-year low

Canada’s unemployment rate is now the lowest it’s ever been in over 40 years.

In November the rate dropped to 5.6 per cent, with just over 94,000 new jobs added across the country. Nearly 90,000 of those positions were full-time according to Stats Can.

Economy and trade discussion expected to be sidelined in First Ministers’ meeting

A meeting meant to focus on inter-provincial trade is threatening to fall into chaos.

The First Ministers’ meeting, hosted by Justin Trudeau, is meant to focus on building up Canada’s economy. But, most provincial and territorial leaders are expected to use the time to air out their problems with the feds. This includes issues with carbon tax, pipeline problems and environmental assessments.

UN and Amnesty International call for independent probe into forced sterilization claims

The UN is urging Ottawa to run an impartial probe into allegations of forced sterilization.

A number of Indigenous women in Saskatchewan claimed they were either coerced into or received a sterilization procedure while visiting the doctor. Amnesty International is also calling for an independent investigation. The feds say they won’t specifically add a Criminal Code section banning forced sterilization, because it’s technically already illegal.