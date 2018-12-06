The City of Trail is hosting its kick off to the holiday season this Saturday, December 8. Communications and Events Coordinator Andrea Jolly invites kids to the River Front Centre’s Open House starting at 1:00P-M.

“There’s a bunch of activities for the kids such a Christmas tree ornament making, candy cane hunt, letter writing to Santa, but at 2:30PM Santa will arrive for photos until 4:30pm. And then at 5:00pm our Santa’s Candy Parade will start in downtown Trail.”

If watching the parade you’re reminded to be safe. Stay on the sidewalk and people will bring the candy to you. Also wear bright, visible clothing, if possible.

There’s hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate courtesy of the City of Trail, Tim Hortons and McDonalds at Elderado and Bay during the parade. Re/Max is also holding their third annual Toy Drive and you can drop a gift off at their office during the parade. Gifts for all ages are accepted from new born to teenager.

For more information and to see the new parade route visit the Santa’s Candy Parade Facebook page.