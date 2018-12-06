Unfortunately, Rossland’s Red Mountain doesn’t have enough snow yet to kick off the ski season quite yet. On Wednesday, the resort provided an update, saying they are “just short of having enough snow to properly open and need one more good storm to come through.”

Crews are continuing to make snow on the T-bar, carpet, and Red Mountain.

The new planned opening day is Friday, December 14, but there’s a chance of a partial opening before then. They say things will be reassessed on a day-to-day basis.

