An Outdoor Winter Classic is in the works right now for Castlegar Minor Hockey. Brittany Simon is the team manager for the senior novice team, the Zambronies and wants to plan a fun event for the players and community to enjoy.

“I think we have such a great opportunity to use those outdoor rinks for the Castlegar Minor Hockey players and what we’ve always found is that the little boys don’t get the opportunity often out there to play.”

Zambronies Coach Ed McLaughlan echoes her sentiments that the boys often have a busy schedule and it would be something new and exciting.

“Just a fun game for the kids just to kind of get some community spirit. Do something that’s out of the ordinary instead of driving to the rink on Sunday morning, we’re going to drive outdoor and play hockey outdoor.”

Four senior novice teams and two atom teams would be part of the tournament for ages seven to 10.

Castlegar City Council approved the use of the outdoor rinks and also donated $300 for hot dog sales, which would help raise funds for Castlegar Minor Hockey. The tentative date is January 5, but could be moved to a later date in the month if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Now that the approval to use the space has been granted Simon says more planning will get underway.