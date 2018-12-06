Castlegar Fire Department members were recognized for their service with members of City Council (Castlegar Fire Department Facebook page)

The Castlegar Fire Department recently held its annual Christmas Banquet and Awards Night. Chief Sam Lattanzio says there were a few big highlights for long service, including a 30-year award for volunteer service.

“We recognized one firefighter for his 30 year service and all of that service is as a volunteer firefighter and that was a new award established in 2016.”

That award was created by the Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association and went to Captain Brad Makortoff.

Six members also received awards for 25 years of service: Firefighter Sid Floyd, Firefighter Tony Mackie, Captain Stu Ady, Captain Jim Postnikoff, Safety Officer Ike Braga and Deputy Chief Duane Monsen.

Chief Lattanzio says he’s proud to also be recognized and received a British Columbia Long Service Award 25 Year BC Award.

Chaplain Gerry Rempel received his 45 year BC Bar from the Province and a Canadian Fire Service Exemplary Service Award went to Captain Rob Borsato.

You can find more on the Castlegar Fire Department Facebook page.