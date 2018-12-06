Clean BC takes aim at emissions from cars and homes

BC is pushing for more green energy with its new climate change plan.

Clean BC will mandate net-zero energy in all new buildings by 2032 and by 2040 the province will only allow the sale of zero-emission cars. The plan also provides incentives to help residents afford the move to cleaner products. BC wants to have greenhouse gas emissions cut down 50 per cent by 2050.

Premiers primed to face off with Trudeau over pipeline, carbon tax

Justin Trudeau is reportedly preparing to take on heavy fire from Canada’s premiers.

On Friday, the PM is set to meet with provincial and territorial leaders to speak about bringing down inter-provincial trade barriers. But, reports suggest the focus may quickly shift to frustration over issues like pipelines and carbon tax. Trudeau is also set to meet with Doug Ford privately today.

Day School victims may receive compensation next year

Former Day School attendees may soon receive compensation for years of abuse.

Ottawa is set to provide compensation for these victims in the New Year. Much like in Residential Schools, Indigenous attendees of nearly 700 Day Schools were reportedly victims of sexual and physical abuse. However, victims were left out of Residential School compensation because they were able to go home at night.

Gold particles at the heart of new 10-minute cancer test

The world’s most useful precious metal may have a new life-saving method.

Australian researchers have reportedly developed a ten-minute early cancer test using gold particles to test blood samples. The particles change colour if cancer cells are present anywhere in the body. Scientists say the test has been right 90 per cent of the time.