The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment say a suspect was arrested on December 3 in relation to a break and enter at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Laburnum Drive in Trail and for possessing break-in tools.

A member of Trail RCMP Detachment was driving by the apartment complex when he spotted a well known local 47-year-old male lurking about the building. Upon a further investigation, the police officer discovered that the male had broken into the apartment complex. The male did not gain access to the residential dwellings while inside the apartment complex. Police located and arrested the suspect. A search of the suspect discovered tools for breaking into coin operated machines. Police suspect that the coin operated laundry machines were to be targeted by this suspect.

The suspect was held in custody and was due to make an appearance in court on December 4. The Trail and Greater RCMP Detachment continue to investigate the suspect for the break-in to the apartment complex and for possessing break-in tools.