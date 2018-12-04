The fifth annual Stuff the Bus event hosted by Trail Transit Services and Ferraro Foods was a resounding success.

The two day event raised $5860 in cash donations and over 5000 pounds of food and warm winter clothing according to Trail Transit General Manager Trevor Stach.

Stach points to the $2200 raised by the ‘seat sponsors’ as a major reason they were able to set a new high water mark this year.

Trail Transit Services prepared twenty-seven dozen (324) burgers as part of the fundraiser BBQ lunch.