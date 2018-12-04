Van attack suspect trial pushed to early 2020

A man accused in a deadly Toronto van attack will face trial in 2020.

Alek Minassian is facing 10 counts of first degree murder and 16 attempted murder charges. He was arrested in April after a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto. His trial is expected to start February 3rd, 2020.

Fruits and vegetables likely to push grocery bills higher next year

Expect to pay more at the grocery checkout starting next year.

A new report suggests Canadian food prices are likely to rise about 3.5 per cent, or an extra $400 for an average family grocery bill. The cost increase comes from a higher demand for vegetables and fruits as more Canadians say no to meat.

Over 100 million Quora users affected in hack

Quora users shouldn’t be worried about identity theft.

This from Quora officials after the question-and-answer website was hacked in November. User information like e-mails, IP addresses, user IDs and passwords was accessed. The hack reportedly affects over 100 million people including Canadians. Quora is contacting all users affected.