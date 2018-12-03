Nerissa Abbott, a CKISS Invasive Species technician using a plankton net at Gyro Park in Trail to collect samples that get sent to a lab for testing. The lab will test for free-swimming microscopic mussel larvae, called veligers. (Submitted: CKISS)

Good news from the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society. The organization reports that lakes in the area are invasive mussel free. 350 samples were taken at 34 sites within nine different high priority waterbodies. All of the samples sent to a provincial lab to be analyzed came back negative for free- swimming microscopic mussel larvae called veligers.

“Zebra and Quagga mussels have infiltrated lakes and rivers in North America and caused an estimated $43 million in damage per year to hydropower stations, and municipal water supplies,” according to CKISS. Also, they’re luckily, not in BC.

CKISS says prevention is key and to have your boat inspected and follow Clean, Drain, Dry protocol in order to protect our waters. CKISS has also increased their sampling frequency in 2018. Weekly plankton sampling for invasive mussels in the region area kicked off in June and ran until the end of October.