The Beaver Valley Nitehawks defeated the Revelstoke Grizzleys five to three on Friday night, but the win was bigger than just the numbers on the scoreboard. It was the 1000th victory for Head Coach and General Manager Terry Jones. He explains that he’s been with the team for 23 years now since he first joined part time in 1996.

“And then I just stuck with it. I stuck with it for a lot of years and had a lot of different roles with the team. But, as of late it’s been 23 years of it and I’ve really enjoyed it. Every year, it’s just become part of the things I do in my life and my family is a big part of it.”

Included in those 23 years are eight KIJHL Championships, four Cyclone Taylor Cup wins and one Keystone Cup. Jones says that isn’t what brings him the most enjoyment, however.

“I didn’t get into this to think, ‘oh I’m going to win 1000 games someday.’ I just got into it because I really like the competition of hockey and I love the challenge of building a team and trying to make that team the best they can. The end result is that you end up… you’re not just coaching men to play hockey, you’re coaching young boys to become men and citizens of our area here.”

He also highlights those he’s worked with over the years. “I’ve just been really fortunate to have a lot of talented people coaching with me. Also, just a ton of very committed, hard working, talented hockey players who have bought into the way we do things.”

Jones played hockey himself at the university level as well as pro-hockey in Europe. He grew up in the Trail area and is also the Vice Principal at Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar.

It’s a rebuilding stage for the team this year with a lot of young players. Jones says he’s looking forward to seeing where the group can go.