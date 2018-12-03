Premier Notley cutting oil production to close price gap

Alberta is cutting its oil production.

Premier Rachel Notley announced an 8.7 per cent reduction last night starting on January 1st.

The move is meant to deal with an oversupply of oil in Alberta and close the price gap.

International producers get roughly $50 a barrel, while Alberta gets about $10.

New legislation would forces judges to report expenses

Federal judges are criticizing a new law that would make things like their travel expenses public.

The Liberal government is pushing Bill C-58 because it says it would boost both accountability and transparency.

The critics say the law, if passed, could put the safety of judges at risk as well as have negative effects on things like public confidence in the system.

StatsCan halting credit data plans for now

Stats Canada is pulling back on its plans to get your credit data.

The agency has confirmed to the Globe and Mail that it’s put a hold on getting the information from TransUnion.

It’s also let the country’s banks know it’s pausing its plans to get personal banking details on half a million homes.

The Privacy Commissioner is investigating Stats Canada after it announced a project that would see it get unheard of levels of access to financial data.

Trump says he’ll cancel NAFTA to force USMCA ratification

The U.S. President plans to force congress’ hand to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Donald Trump said over the weekend he’ll be eliminating NAFTA.

That means congress would have six months to get the new trade deal in place or else things would revert to the pre-NAFTA era.

Halifax biggest pot user among five Canadian cities

People in Halifax use more weed per capita compared to four other major Canadian cities.

That’s according to a Stats Canada analysis of wastewater in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The study was done over concerns of under-reporting of cannabis use.

It took place between March and August but StatsCan calls the data “preliminary and experimental.”