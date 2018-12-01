Three unanswered third period tallies saw Beaver Valley leapfrog Revelstoke for a 5-3 road win – Head Coach Terry Jones’ 1000th in the KIJHL.

Jones scored his 1000th win in his 23rd season with the club.

Ryan Crisalli scored the equalizer on the power play, while Bradley Ross put the Nitehawks ahead for good.

Goaltender Noah Decottignies stood on his head at times – making 38 saves for the ‘W’