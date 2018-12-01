Tristan Jones scored his second of the game with just 53 seconds remaining as Castlegar squeaked out a 5-4 win over Sicamous.

The game served as a triumphant return to action for Rebels netminder Curt Doyle as he had been sidelined for months with a significant injury.

The Rebels have now won three straight games and sit only five points back of Grand Forks for the final playoff spot – with two games in hand.

Castlegar will hope to see newly acquired forward Darby Berg tonight when they visit Nelson – puck drop at 7.