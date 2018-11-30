Over 200 hampers go out to families in the Castlegar area during the holiday season. The Community Harvest Food Bank is starting to collect donations again of non-perishable food, cash and new toys. President Deb McIntosh lists some of the items that they need.

“We’re looking for canned veggies, canned fruit, pork and beans, pasta, pasta sauce, KD, rice, peanut butter, jams, pickles, stews, cereals. Anything that you yourself would buy in a grocery order is what our clientele needs.”

The monetary donations will be used to buy the fresh produce, dairy and other perishable items.

You have until December 17 to donate. Food can be dropped off at the Food Bank or City Hall and cash donations to Val at the Kootenay Gallery. On the 17, there will be people at the Sandman Hotel accepting and sorting donations. Local fire departments also make their rounds collecting donations. If you need a pick up, you can call McIntosh at 250-608-1047.