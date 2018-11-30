TRAIL, BC – The City of Trail is pleased to announce that Craig Speers has been appointed the City’s new Utilities Superintendent. Craig, currently a Journeyman Mechanic with the City’s Public Works Department, will assume his new role on December 3, 2018.

The City received 15 applications for the position,” said David Perehudoff, the City’s CAO. “In addition to his recent municipal work in Trail, Craig brings many years of experience in managerial and civil infrastructure installation gained from previous private sector work. Craig is a great fit for the position and we are very pleased to welcome him into his new role.”

“My public sector work was mostly local in Trail and surrounding communities,” said Mr. Speers. “I worked for a local general contractor and owned and operated an excavation business. I was responsible for site and foundation work, storm and sewer installation, demolition, landscaping, road building and all aspects of subdivision development, including site supervision. I also worked for the largest privately-owned equipment dealer in the world, Brandt Tractor, as their Product Support Manager for the Castlegar branch.”

Trail Mayor and Council are supportive of this appointment, and Craig is looking forward to working with the City’s crews, management and serving the community of Trail.

Craig grew up in Salmo, BC and later went to Caribou College in Kamloops, BC to take an apprenticeship program where he obtained his red seal heavy-duty mechanic certificate. He also has training and certificates in equipment operating, health and safety for managers, risk assessment, site supervision and customer base management. Craig moved to Fruitvale in 2001 and has lived in the Greater Trail area for the past 17 years.