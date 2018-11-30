The Robson Fire Department is holding their annual Door-to-door food drive this coming Sunday, December 2. Members of the department will be coming to all the residents within the Robson area to collect whatever you can give. There will also be members at the hall on Waldie Avenue accepting donations starting at 10:00am.

Only non-perishable items can be accepted, new toys still in their packaging and cash donations are much appreciated by the foodbank.