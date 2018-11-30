Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Castlegar tonight as the city lights up Spirit Square. Heather Anderson who is on the Winterfest Committee for 2018 has the schedule of events which kicks off at 5:00pm.

“The Scotties School of Highland Dance is going to be on stage performing followed by some Christmas carol singing. And then at 6:00pm we have the Parade of Light starting and from there we go to lighting of the square with our new mayor, Bruno Tassone. Then, Santa and Mrs Claus will be showing up at 6:30pm.”

Kids will be able to sit on Santa’s lap and receive a goody bad. Live entertainment continues from 6:45-9:00pm.

Anderson wants to remind families watching the parade that everyone has to be on the side walk. Candy will also not be thrown from the floats but handed out by walkers.

Road closures are from 6th Street to 2nd Street from 5:00 to 9:00pm. You’re asked to use the 6th Street and 9th Avenue and 2nd Street to bypass the closures.