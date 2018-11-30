The Castlegar Rebels have made another move ahead of the December 1st KIJHL Deadline.

The club dealt goaltender Cole Bright to the Knights for seventeen year old forward Ty Toppe.

The 6’1″ 205lb Albertan had 4 goals and 20 PIM in 22 games with North Okanagan.

Bright, a 19 year old from Creston, had a .928 save percentage in 3 games with the Rebels.