Reid Wilson will pack his gear and head up Hwy 3A to Nelson.

The Castlegar native has been dealt by his home town club to the Leafs for import forward Trail Thompson, a player-to-be-named later, a player development fee, and future considerations.

Thompson, originally from Spokane, was then flipped to Creston for versatile forward Darby Berg and future considerations.

Berg, a 5’11” 190lb Albertan, had 9 goals and 13 points in 22 games with the Thunder Cats.

Wilson had 13 goals and 22 points in 21 games with Castlegar and will join former teammate and local lad Shawn Campbell.

To Castlegar:

F – Darby Berg

PTBNL

Future Considerations (Nelson)

Player Development Fee

Future Considerations (Creston)

To Nelson:

F – Reid Wilson

To Creston:

F – Trail Thompson