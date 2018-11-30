Elections BC is reminding voters to return their completed voting package as soon as possible to ensure it is received by Elections BC before 4:30 p.m. on December 7.

Completed packages should be returned in person at a Referendum Service Office or Service BC Centre.

Some locations have extended hours, Saturday service, or a 24-hour drop-box.

In Nelson, there is a Service BC Office located in Nelson at 310 Ward Street (City Hall) that has a 24-hour drop box. There are also offices located in Grand Forks, Creston, Nakusp, Kaslo, and Trail. Click here to find the location nearest you. For more information on the electoral reform referendum click here.