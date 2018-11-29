The Trail RCMP front desk won’t be open to walk in traffic through til the end of December. Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says it’s to help clear up a backlog of old files and create more space in the storage area.

“We actually have a physical storage issue so we have to get rid of old operational files that need to be properly purged and shredded so that’s going to be the bulk of the work over the next six weeks is to clear up some backlog of these old files to allow for new work to be stored for record keeping purposes.”

The closure has been in effect since last week and Sergeant Wicentowich says there was no noted service disruptions. He explains that police are still at work inside the detachment. “They can attend the detachment and use the detachment phone that’s located outside the front doors. The police are still working inside the detachment so if there’s a call for service, if someone needs a police officer, they will exit the detachment and go talk to somebody out front. The public just won’t be able to get a few administrative duties that the detachment does on that Friday.”

That includes some financial transactions and general inquiries. The front desk does also provide criminal record checks, but that’s only Monday through Thursday. You can also reach the police by phone through the operational communication centre in Kelowna.

The front desk will open again on Fridays starting in January.