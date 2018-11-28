Rossland and District Search and Rescue Society were recently granted over 136-thousand dollars towards their new hall that’s currently under construction.

The funds are part of the Province’s Community Gaming Grants.

Board Director and Secretary for Rossland SAR Graham Jones explains they currently don’t have a central location and the new space will make a huge difference:

“We may not get the call until eight or nine at night which means we have to go to the yard and take snow off our vehicles. Sometimes we’re dealing with a couple feet of snow until we can mobilize and get on task, which, obviously, a lot of these incidents are time sensitive.”

An office, a meeting area, and a climbing crew training area are just a few of the benefits to the group and the community as a whole:

“We’re building the building so it can be utilized, like, we’ve gone with two bathrooms on the lower level. We’re utilizing it in such a way that, if there were ever a disaster, this building could be used as an emergency shelter – lots of room for cots and bedding.”

Jones has a hopeful estimate for when the work could be done:

“We’re very excited to have everything under one roof. Whether we get in there this year – that’s hard to say. There’s a lot of dynamics that would have to fall into place for us to become tenants this year. But we’re hopeful, we’re moving forward, and we’ll see how things evolve. “

Local business person Allan Davies came forward and put up the building and will be renting the space to Rossland SAR.