The Trail Association for Community Living was recently announced to receive $50,000 from the Province’s Community Gaming Grants capital projects program helping not-for-profits. The money will be used to purchase a new van which is needed right now, says Executive Director Nancy Gurr.

“We actually have two vans currently that are wheelchair accessible vehicles. The one is aging quite a bit and the cost of repairs have just become, you know, like all vehicles they depreciate and well used [sic] and time for a replacement.”

The vans are used to help clients get out and about, she adds.

“Assist in allowing our individuals that we support to access the community and create and increase their access to the community and opportunities, whether that be employment opportunities, inclusive activities, shopping.”

Gurr says the organization helps roughly 200 plus people in the community. She adds they wouldn’t have been able to purchase the new van without this grant. The $50,000 only covers half the cost however, and they’re currently fundraising for the other half.