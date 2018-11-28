Need for apartments continues in Canada, despite growth in new units

The demand for apartments in Canada is growing higher.

The Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation reports rental vacancy dropped from three to two point four per cent this year. About 37-thousand new apartments were added across the country, but demand pushed to 50-thousand. Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment also jumped to three point five per cent or just over $1,000.

Christmas is no longer an option for many packages in Canada

Your out-of-country online order definitely isn’t showing up for Christmas.

Canada Post carriers are back on the job, but the company says the rotating strikes and Black Friday/Cyber Monday online orders have pushed the backlog too high. Packages ordered in Canada may take until January to arrive, but out of country orders could be on hold until March.

Trudeau could sign new USMCA deal at G20 this week

Justin Trudeau may be signing off on a new trade deal at the G20 summit.

According to US economic adviser Larry Kudlow, the PM will join Donald Trump and Mexico’s President to sign off on the new USMCA deal. Trudeau has indicated he’s willing to sign the deal despite steel and aluminum tariffs remaining in place in the US.