The Regional District of Central Kootenay is holding a public hearing regarding new land-use regulations for cannabis retail sales, cultivation and processing. Residents and stakeholders can attend the upcoming event or submit their written comments in advance by mail or email. A Central Public Hearing will be held at the RDCK Board Room in Nelson next Thursday December 6 at 6:00pm.

According to the RDCK, “The proposed land-use regulations are intended to support a safe and sustainable transition of the cannabis industry within the RDCK, and will be applicable throughout the Regional District where there are land-use regulations currently in place. The proposed regulations outline the permitted land-use zones and siting requirements for the purposes of cannabis retail sales, micro-cultivation, standard cultivation, micro-processing and standard processing. Additional amendments regarding the size and scale of accessory structures on properties zoned residential are also included.”

The proposed regulations were drafted following a number of workshops that were held in August and an online survey.

For more information, you can visit the RDCK website.