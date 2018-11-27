Rivervale residents are being urged to avoid high-water use activities such as sprinkling and doing laundry this week. This as the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is doing it’s annual hydrant and water-main flushing for the Rivervale Waterworks System. It’s also recommended that residents isolate or turn off any water reliant fixtures or equipment to prevent damage. The maintenance started today and lasts until Friday. Those on the Rivervale water system can also expect higher turbidity levels.