The Province recently announced $5-million in funding for capitol projects to help not-for-profits which includes over $130,000 to construct a new search and rescue hall in Rossland. Rossland and District Search and Rescue Society received almost $137,000 to fund the construction of a Search and Rescue hall. Other big announcements were in Nelson where the Touchstones Museum of Art and History received $60,000 towards their upgrades of the Diefenbunker. It’s described as a little slice of 1950’s history that’s currently under renovation according to Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall.

There were also many other projects highlighted by West-Kootenay MLA Katrina Conroy. Over $16,000 went to the W.E. Graham Community Service Society in the Slocan to expand the dry-cool/cold storage for their foodbank. Over $50,000 went to the Trail Association for Community Living to purchase a new van. Castlegar Society for Search & Rescue received just over $19,000 to purchase two snowmobiles and 30,000 went to the Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club Society to purchase a new van.

The capital projects program is part of the annual $140-million dollar Community Gaming Grants program, supporting over 5,000 community organizations that deliver arts and culture, sport, environment, public safety, human and social services, and parent advisory councils.

