There’s a snowfall warning from Environment Canada for Highway 3 from the Paulson Sumitt to Kootenay Pass with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm expected. A strong frontal system will approach the Kootenays today and tonight spreading snow to the highway passes. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow will taper off late Tuesday as the system moves to the east.