The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment is asking the public to be on the lookout for Ishmani Baker of Fort St. John, BC (DOB: 1997.03.21.). Baker is described as 5’7″, 181 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has numerous outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest out of Fort St. John, BC, and is believed to be in the Trail, BC, area. The warrants included:

Breach of Undertaking under Section 145(3) of the Criminal Code x 2

Assault with a Weapon under Section 267 of the Criminal Code

Uttering Threats under Section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Mischief under $5000.00 under Section 430 of the Criminal Code x 2

Enter Dwelling with Intent to Commit under Section 349(1) of the Criminal Code

Failing to Comply with a Probation Order under Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Baker has recently managed to evade police on two occasions. Please do not attempt to approach or apprehend Baker. The public is not believed to be in danger.

Please contact the Trail Detachment at (250) 364-2566 if you see Baker or have information about his whereabout or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1 (800) 222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.