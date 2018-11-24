The Castlegar Rebels broke a losing skid in style – debuting their new third jerseys en route to a 4-2 win over the Nelson Leafs.

The bright orange jerseys with a well known cartoon logo seemed to energize both the fans and the team in the victory.

Reid Wilson had a goal and two apples to lead the way offensively for the home team.

Cedric Lesieur bounced back with 24 saves on 26 shots to snag the W.

The Rebels host the Creston Valley Thunder Cats this evening, with puck drop at 7.