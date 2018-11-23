Trudeau Government Facing Pushback Over Back-To-Work Legislation

The Trudeau government is facing push-back on its plan for legislation that would end five weeks of job action by Canada Post workers.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bringing in what he calls the most draconian piece of legislation. The government has argued that it has a responsibility protect all Canadians and businesses that drive the economy.

Charities Impacted By Canada Post Strikes

The Salvation Army says rotating strikes by postal workers have resulted in a drastic drop in donations to the charity in the middle of the critical holiday season.

They say they usually receive the majority of donation cheques in November and December, but this year the pile of envelopes coming in is looking a lot smaller. The job action has caused backlogs and mounting quantities of unsorted mail and packages at postal depots.

California Wildfires Nearly Extinguished

Officials in California say rain has helped to nearly extinguish the country’s deadliest wildfire in the past century.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire that’s destroyed the town of Paradise is 95 % contained. The agency says the massive blaze killed at least 84 people and destroyed almost 19-thousand buildings, most of them homes.

Canadians From Coast-To-Coast Taking Part In Black Friday Sales

Canadians hungry for a bargain have flooded stores coast-to-coast for the big sales day dubbed Black Friday.

The annual event has begun to eclipse the anticipation of Boxing Day, which historically has been the day to score big deals on some of the most desired items. In the United States, Adobe Analytics is forecasting more than three-billion dollars in sales today, with more than 124-billion dollars of online commerce during the whole season.