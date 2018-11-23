This year’s Christmas Community Hamper Program is predicted to break Boundary records, and you can help. The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s “A Book Under Every Tree” Program is collecting new and gently used books for children and teenagers.

Community Literacy Coordinator Erin Perkins says last year over 300 books were included in the 170 hampers distributed to Boundary families. “I anticipate that because of the flood that we just had, that we are going to have just that many more hampers and so therefore we need that many more books, and so far I’d say we have probably collected about 250 books.”

Perkins says you can donate to CIBC in Grand Forks. “CIBC is doing a book-sale right now and the proceeds from their book sale are going to the community hampers as well, so they’re collecting the children’s books for me to give to the hampers, and then the adult books they’re actually doing it by donation”

You can also donate books to The Grand Forks Selkirk College Campus, and both Perley and Hutton Elementary Schools. The Other CBAL communities that take part in the Books Under Every Tree Program are Castlegar and Nelson.