A Celebration of Life is being held for Wayne Kernachan on Saturday, November 24. The 51-year-old Castlegar resident passed away last weekend after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 22 south of Castlegar. Kernachan was owner and operator of Keegz South Country Towing and was attending a collision involving a deer at the time of the incident.

Ryan McKinnon is a tow driver with Keegz and says the Celebration of Life will be at the Brilliant Cultural Centre starting at 2:00pm. A convoy will also make its way there at 1:30pm.

“Not doing this just for tow trucks drivers, we’re doing it for all the roadside people and broken down vehicles, when they have their flashers on when they’re broken down on the highway, for people to slow down.”

He says the message is to ‘Move Over and Slow Down.’

Anyone interested in taking part in the convoy can head to the Castlegar Complex at 12:30pm. RCMP and the Fire Department will also be participating.