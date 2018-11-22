Metal Tech Alley has seen some big successes over the past 18 months. The initiative was created by the Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation (LCIC) and is described as “a new game-changing economic development marketing program whose aim is to promote the story of the West Kootenay region’s evolution into a highly attractive and competitive location for business and livability, with a major focus on the global business and innovation clusters.”

The Waneta Dam, Teck Trail Operations, the MIDAS Fab Lab and i4C Innovation combine to offer electrical power, industrial lands and precious and specialty metals, all located close to the US border.

Metal Tech Alley partners and supporters packed part of the i4C Innovation Hub earlier this month to recognize the work that’s been done so far.

Some of the successes LCIC Executive Director Terry Van Horn highlighted are 19 new jobs created locally and nine new companies that have relocated to the region, with a possible tenth on the way.

Van Horn also mentioned the provincial interest Metal Tech Alley has garnered. “Four different ministries have visited our area; over 10 officials, most of them for the very first time and are wowed every time they come and see what we are doing.”

LCIC Board Chair Wes Startup adds with this interest, it’s important that our communities continue to develop as great places to live. “I’m here to strongly encourage everyone, public and private entities, to keep the momentum going and keep pushing forward. Growth begets growth and the optimism we see in our community builds confidence. Visiting investors see a vibrant and dynamic area where opportunity is a real thing.”

The name, Metal Tech Alley has also been officially trade marked, which Van Horn was eager to highlight.

For more information, click here.