The TSX is subdued as its counterpart on Wall Street remains closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Bay Street Index is down 33 points to 15,061, also weighted by another slip in oil prices.

The price of US crude is down to 54-10 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 75.68 cents US.

Experts say investors are pulling back as they await the next step in the US-China trade war as Donald Trump and China’s President meet next week.