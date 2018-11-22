A free, 24/7, confidential support line is open for Boundary flood impacted residents. The provincial initiative was recently expanded by Health Emergency Management BC and Public Health Services Authority to address flood relief.

Executive Director of Boundary Family Services Darren Pratt says more people are using it. “We have noted there’s been a fairly large uptake in the service delivery so far, we don’t have specific numbers but there has been an increase since July.”

He also says the service will last for at least a year. “Right now we have a commitment from Health Emergency Management for a year, but ongoing this line will probably stay at this rate for at least a year.”

Pratt explains it’s importance. “It’s important because we know that in the process of flood recovery a lot of people were impacted, and that as we go through the time line of this it’s important for people to be able to have an outlet for them as they kind of process their recovery, and sometimes that ability to just reach and talk about it has a really positive outcome for people.”

He adds that Interior Health and Health Emergency Management BC are working hard to ensure residents have access to service. Boundary Family is also mobilizing 5 case support workers to ensure residents’ needs are met. Case workers were introduced at yesterday’s Boundary Flood Recovery Update Meeting. The support line can be reached at 1-888-353-3373.