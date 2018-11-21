More Grocery Stores Pulling Romaine Lettuce Off Shelves

More and more grocery stores across the country are pulling romaine lettuce off their shelves.

It comes after the Public Health Agency of Canada asked those living in Ontario and Quebec to stay away from the lettuce until more is known about an E.coli outbreak and

what caused it. Stores that have pulled the lettuce include Zehr’s and the Real Canadian Superstore in Ontario, No Frills in Alberta and Your Independent in B.C.

Canada Post Employees Could Be Legislated Back To Work

After almost five full weeks of rotating strikes by postal workers, the federal government is reluctantly ready to launch back-to-work legislation.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu has given the House of Commons the required 48 hours notice, but told reporters she is still hoping Canada Post and the

Canadian Union of Postal Workers can come to terms on a new contract. When asked if she worries about potential criticism from the N-D-P for legislating an end to the

strikes, Hajdu said she has to do what’s right for the country.

No More Retail Cannabis Licenses In Alberta

No more cannabis retail licences will be issued in Alberta for the time being.

The province says it has only received 20 per cent of the product it ordered, and it can’t order any more. Some cannabis will still be available for purchase online, but most of

what’s left will be shared among the stores already open.

Murder Rate In Canada Highest In A Decade

New numbers from Statistics Canada show the national homicide rate hit its highest mark in a decade last year thanks to a spike in the number of deaths from guns and gang

violence.

The report comes weeks after the federal Liberals and Conservatives rolled out opposing plans for tackling the issue ahead of next year’s election. The agency says police

reported 660 killings across the country, 48 more than in 2016.